2015 Kia Forte5

<div style=mso-element: para-border-div; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm; background: white;><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15.0pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span lang=EN style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15.0pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3a3a3a; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>AUTO, LOW KM, HEATED SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA, SUNROOF, BLUE TOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, NEW REAR BRAKES (PADS + ROTORS) A/C, ALLOY RIMS, SUNROOF</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>ALL NEW BRAKES INSTALLEDTHE DAY OF LISTING</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15.0pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black;>ADD $499 + TAX SAFETY CERTIFED</span> INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15.0pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span lang=EN style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>CAR FAX available please check the link</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm;>JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm;>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm;>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm;>/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm;>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; background: white; mso-shading: transparent; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Segoe UI,sans-serif; color: #6b7280;> </span></p></div><p class=MsoNormal> </p>

2015 Kia Forte5

116,004 KM

$12,499

+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Forte5

AUTO, LOW KM, HEATED SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA,B-TOOTH

2015 Kia Forte5

AUTO, LOW KM, HEATED SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA,B-TOOTH

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

116,004KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAFX5A83F5288418

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 35333
  • Mileage 116,004 KM

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO, LOW KM, HEATED SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA, SUNROOF, BLUE TOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, NEW REAR BRAKES (PADS + ROTORS) A/C, ALLOY RIMS, SUNROOF

ALL NEW BRAKES INSTALLEDTHE DAY OF LISTING

ADD $499 + TAX SAFETY CERTIFED INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST

CAR FAX available please check the link

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2015 Kia Forte5