$12,499+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Forte5
AUTO, LOW KM, HEATED SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA,B-TOOTH
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 35333
- Mileage 116,004 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, LOW KM, HEATED SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA, SUNROOF, BLUE TOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, NEW REAR BRAKES (PADS + ROTORS) A/C, ALLOY RIMS, SUNROOF
ALL NEW BRAKES INSTALLEDTHE DAY OF LISTING
ADD $499 + TAX SAFETY CERTIFED INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST
CAR FAX available please check the link
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
Quick Links
