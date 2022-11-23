Menu
2015 Lexus RX 350

72,623 KM

$28,495

+ tax & licensing
Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

AWD 4dr Sportdesign- full option

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

72,623KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9332413
  • Stock #: 5908
  • VIN: 2t2bk1ba3fc343689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,623 KM

Vehicle Description

A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE

 

NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.

 

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

 

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

 

* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE

 

*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE

 

Price shown excludes: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

 

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

 

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE WILL BUY IT.

 

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

 

Office: 905-844-7100

 

Sam:   416-805-7500

 

Rob:    416-990-5016

 

Or Email at:  oakvilleautos@hotmail.com

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

