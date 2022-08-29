Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

76,593 KM

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

4DR COUPE NAVIGATION BLUETOOTH NEW TIRES NO ACCIDE

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

76,593KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9042406
  • Stock #: 3171
  • VIN: WDDSJ4EB3FN248543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,593 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available  STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO ,LOW KM 4DR COUPE, NO ACCIDENT, BLIND SPOT,NAVIGATION, PARKING AID SENSORS, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, BLUE TOOTH, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL, ALLOY RIMS, HEATED SEAT, MEMORY SEATS, POWER SEATS…

SAFETY INCLUDED

 NEW TIRESID THE DAY OF LISTING +NEW FRONT BRAKES

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

GREY EXTERIOR ON  HEATED BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR

Clean car fax ,available at no extra cost

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=n/fNBoxF5CuNUaQlA0HcRVpEyJcHpsDb

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

NICE COMBINATION RED  EXTERIOR ON   BLACK  INTERIOR

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

