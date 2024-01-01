2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15.0pt;><span lang=EN style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15.0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Roboto; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI; color: #3a3a3a; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt;><span style=font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>ALL4 4dr S AUTO<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>PANORAMIC ROOF NO ACCIDENT LOW KM, <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>BLUETOOTH, <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>CRUISE CONTROL, <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, </span><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Segoe UI,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>HEATED FRONT SEATS,AUX, PUSH START </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt;><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Segoe UI,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>ADD $499 FOR SAFETY CERTIFED </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15.0pt;><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>CLEAN car fax included</span><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Segoe UI,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> NO ACCIDENT</span></p><div style=mso-element: para-border-div; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm; background: white;><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: 15.0pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Segoe UI,sans-serif; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;>USE THE LINK OF CARFAX</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: 15.0pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span lang=EN style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-ansi-language: EN;>THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: 15.0pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span lang=EN style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-ansi-language: EN;>WE</span><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;> HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; mso-shading: transparent; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;>JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; mso-shading: transparent; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4PM</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; mso-shading: transparent; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>Sunday we ARE CLOSED</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; mso-shading: transparent; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; mso-shading: transparent; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;>/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; mso-shading: transparent; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////</span></p></div>

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

103,429 KM

Details Description Features

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

ALL4 4dr S AUTO PANORAMIC ROOF NO ACCIDENT LOW KM

Watch This Vehicle

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

ALL4 4dr S AUTO PANORAMIC ROOF NO ACCIDENT LOW KM

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 1705438865
  2. 1705438864
  3. 1705438865
  4. 1705438865
  5. 1705438864
  6. 1705438865
  7. 1705438865
  8. 1705438865
  9. 1705438866
  10. 1705438865
  11. 1705438865
  12. 1705438865
  13. 1705438865
  14. 1705438865
  15. 1705438865
  16. 1705438865
  17. 1705438865
  18. 1705438865
  19. 1705438865
  20. 1705438865
  21. 1705438866
  22. 1705438865
  23. 1705438866
  24. 1705438866
  25. 1705438865
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
103,429KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WMWZC5C5XFWP44744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,429 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

ALL4 4dr S AUTO  PANORAMIC ROOF NO ACCIDENT LOW KM,  BLUETOOTH,  CRUISE CONTROL,  POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, HEATED FRONT SEATS,AUX, PUSH START

ADD $499 FOR SAFETY CERTIFED

CLEAN car fax included NO ACCIDENT

USE THE LINK OF CARFAX

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4PM

 Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 AUTO Double Cab NO ACCIDNT SAFETY INCLUDED B-TOOTH for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 AUTO Double Cab NO ACCIDNT SAFETY INCLUDED B-TOOTH 174,351 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT 5dr HB Auto NO ACCIDENT ONE OWNER HEATED SEATS for sale in Oakville, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT 5dr HB Auto NO ACCIDENT ONE OWNER HEATED SEATS 118,778 KM $11,000 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 4MATIC GLC NO ACCIDENT NAVIG PANO BLIND SPOTALERT for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 4MATIC GLC NO ACCIDENT NAVIG PANO BLIND SPOTALERT 123,943 KM $24,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2015 MINI Cooper Countryman