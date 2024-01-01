Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY</p><p>Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY</p><p>AUTO (S- LINE  TRIM)  LEATHERETE SEATS, HEATED SEATS,   4DR SEDAN  NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CLEAN CAR FAX , POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRROES, CRUIZE CONTROL BLUE TOOTH, ,BACK UP CAMERA, BLUE TOOTH, ICE COLD A/C </p><p>LIKE NEW TIRES </p><p>CLEAN CAR FAX  NO ACCIDENT , LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE</p><p>SAFETY ONLY $499+TAX</p><p> JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA</p><p>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED</p><p>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER</p><p>/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////</p><p>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////</p><p> </p>

2015 Toyota Corolla

175,320 KM

Details Description Features

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Toyota Corolla

AUTO S NO ACCIDENT LEATHERETTE SEATS B-TOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Corolla

AUTO S NO ACCIDENT LEATHERETTE SEATS B-TOOTH

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 1723147920
  2. 1723147920
  3. 1723147920
  4. 1723147920
  5. 1723147920
  6. 1723147920
  7. 1723147920
  8. 1723147920
  9. 1723147920
  10. 1723147920
  11. 1723147920
  12. 1723147920
  13. 1723147920
  14. 1723147920
  15. 1723147920
  16. 1723147920
  17. 1723147920
  18. 1723147920
  19. 1723147920
  20. 1723147920
  21. 1723147920
  22. 1723147920
  23. 1723147920
  24. 1723147920
  25. 1723147919
  26. 1723147920
  27. 1723147920
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
175,320KM
VIN 2T1BURHE9FC312995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3668
  • Mileage 175,320 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO (S- LINE  TRIM)  LEATHERETE SEATS, HEATED SEATS,   4DR SEDAN  NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CLEAN CAR FAX , POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRROES, CRUIZE CONTROL BLUE TOOTH, ,BACK UP CAMERA, BLUE TOOTH, ICE COLD A/C 

LIKE NEW TIRES 

CLEAN CAR FAX  NO ACCIDENT , LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE

SAFETY ONLY $499+TAX

 JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

Used 2008 Toyota Yaris 4dr Sdn Auto A/C POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS MIRRORS for sale in Oakville, ON
2008 Toyota Yaris 4dr Sdn Auto A/C POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS MIRRORS 263,658 KM $3,777 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Sentra AUTO SV SUNROOF NO ACCIDENT LOW KM B-TOOTH CAMERA for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Nissan Sentra AUTO SV SUNROOF NO ACCIDENT LOW KM B-TOOTH CAMERA 61,255 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda CR-V AWD NO ACCIENT 1 OWNER B-TOOTH CAMERA ALLOY for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Honda CR-V AWD NO ACCIENT 1 OWNER B-TOOTH CAMERA ALLOY 143,000 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Corolla