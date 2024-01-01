$18,999+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW X1
AWD NAVIGATION HEADSUP DISPLAY PANORAMIC CAMERA
2016 BMW X1
AWD NAVIGATION HEADSUP DISPLAY PANORAMIC CAMERA
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour BALCK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,746 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
AWD,SUV, LOW KM , NO ACCIDENT, GPS NAVIGATION,HEADS-UP DISPLAY PANORAMIC SUNROOF BACK UP CAMERA ,BACK UP SENSORS,
HEATED LEATHER SEATS,POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, KEYLESS WITH PUSH START,
ALL NEW TIRES+ NEW BRAKES( PADS+ ROTORS) INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING
SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST
NO ACCIDENT, CLEAN CAR FAX available please check the link ON THE WEBSITE
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Rosa Auto Sales
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line
Call Dealer
289-837-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234