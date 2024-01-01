2016 BMW X1

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div style=mso-element: para-border-div; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15.0pt; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span lang=EN style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15.0pt; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span lang=EN style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15.0pt; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Segoe UI,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>AWD,SUV, <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>LOW KM , NO ACCIDENT, GPS NAVIGATION,HEADS-UP DISPLAY PANORAMIC SUNROOF <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>BACK UP CAMERA ,BACK UP SENSORS, </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15.0pt; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Segoe UI,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>HEATED LEATHER SEATS,POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, KEYLESS WITH PUSH START,</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15.0pt; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Segoe UI,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>ALL NEW TIRES+ NEW BRAKES( PADS+ ROTORS) INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15.0pt; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15.0pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span lang=EN style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>NO ACCIDENT, CLEAN CAR FAX available please check the link ON THE WEBSITE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15.0pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span lang=EN style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>WE</span><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15.0pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span lang=EN style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////</span></p></div>

2016 BMW X1

134,746 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 BMW X1

AWD NAVIGATION HEADSUP DISPLAY PANORAMIC CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW X1

AWD NAVIGATION HEADSUP DISPLAY PANORAMIC CAMERA

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 1710281938
  2. 1710281937
  3. 1710281937
  4. 1710281937
  5. 1710281938
  6. 1710281938
  7. 1710281937
  8. 1710281938
  9. 1710281938
  10. 1710281938
  11. 1710281938
  12. 1710281938
  13. 1710281938
  14. 1710281938
  15. 1710281938
  16. 1710281938
  17. 1710281938
  18. 1710281938
  19. 1710281937
  20. 1710281938
  21. 1710281938
  22. 1710281938
  23. 1710281938
  24. 1710281937
  25. 1710281937
  26. 1710281937
  27. 1710281937
  28. 1710281938
  29. 1710281937
  30. 1710281937
  31. 1710281938
  32. 1710281937
  33. 1710281938
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
134,746KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WBXHT3C30G5E47464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BALCK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,746 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

 

AWD,SUV,  LOW KM , NO ACCIDENT, GPS NAVIGATION,HEADS-UP DISPLAY PANORAMIC SUNROOF  BACK UP CAMERA ,BACK UP SENSORS,

HEATED LEATHER SEATS,POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, KEYLESS WITH PUSH START,

ALL NEW TIRES+ NEW BRAKES( PADS+ ROTORS) INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING

SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST

NO ACCIDENT, CLEAN CAR FAX available please check the link ON THE WEBSITE

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

Used 2012 Honda Civic 4dr Auto LX NO ACCIDENT SAFETY CERTIFED BLUETOOTH for sale in Oakville, ON
2012 Honda Civic 4dr Auto LX NO ACCIDENT SAFETY CERTIFED BLUETOOTH 144,097 KM $12,500 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew 157 Platinum NO ACCIDENT SAFETY NAV for sale in Oakville, ON
2012 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew 157 Platinum NO ACCIDENT SAFETY NAV 164,687 KM $22,500 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Toyota Corolla 4DR SDN AUTO CE SAFETY CERTIFED NO ACCIDENT A/C for sale in Oakville, ON
2009 Toyota Corolla 4DR SDN AUTO CE SAFETY CERTIFED NO ACCIDENT A/C 320,491 KM $5,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2016 BMW X1