$11,777+ tax & licensing
2016 Chrysler Town & Country
Touring w/Leather P SLIDDING P GATE CAMERA SAFETY
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
$11,777
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Leather black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 229,354 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
AUTO TOURING LEATEHER, 7 PASSENGERS 3RD ROW SEAT, ,SAFETY CERTIFED AT NO EXTRA
HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS , POWER MIRRORS, BACK UP CAMERA,
BLUE TOOTH, CRUIZE CONTROL,
SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST
CLEAN CAR available please check the link ON THE WEBSITE
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
Vehicle Features
