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2016 Ford Explorer

260,972 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2016 Ford Explorer

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14110768

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
260,972KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8D85GGC73818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 6A027XZ
  • Mileage 260,972 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2016 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Ford Explorer XLT 260,972 KM $CALL + tax & lic
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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

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570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
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289-277-8520

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Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2016 Ford Explorer