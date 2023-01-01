$30,000+ tax & licensing
289-837-1234
2016 GMC Savana
EXTENDED 2500 155" LOW KM NO ACCIDNET SAFETY
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9695926
- Stock #: 3299
- VIN: 1GTW7BFF0G1270461
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 102,977 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
FINANCE AVALIABLE
AUTO EXTENDED SAVAVA CARGO VAN LOW KM ,NO ACCIDENT, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUE TOOTH, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, A/C,SAFETY INCLUDED
SAFETY INCLUDED
CLEAN CAR FAX PROVIDED AT NO COST ,
USE THE LINK OF CARFAX
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=04TZ6WwF1FgMBFdRrjIo86tbtepWL%2BA5
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
