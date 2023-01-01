Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 GMC Savana

102,977 KM

Details Description Features

$30,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,000

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Savana

2016 GMC Savana

EXTENDED 2500 155" LOW KM NO ACCIDNET SAFETY

Watch This Vehicle

2016 GMC Savana

EXTENDED 2500 155" LOW KM NO ACCIDNET SAFETY

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 1678381146
  2. 1678381148
  3. 1678381147
  4. 1678381147
  5. 1678381147
  6. 1678381147
  7. 1678381147
  8. 1678381147
  9. 1678381148
  10. 1678381147
  11. 1678381147
  12. 1678381147
  13. 1678381147
  14. 1678381148
  15. 1678381147
  16. 1678381147
  17. 1678381147
  18. 1678381147
  19. 1678381147
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,000

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
102,977KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9695926
  • Stock #: 3299
  • VIN: 1GTW7BFF0G1270461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 102,977 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

FINANCE AVALIABLE

AUTO EXTENDED SAVAVA CARGO VAN LOW KM   ,NO ACCIDENT, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUE TOOTH,  POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, A/C,SAFETY INCLUDED

SAFETY INCLUDED

CLEAN CAR FAX PROVIDED AT NO COST ,

USE THE LINK OF CARFAX

 

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=04TZ6WwF1FgMBFdRrjIo86tbtepWL%2BA5

 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2016 GMC Savana EXTE...
 102,977 KM
$30,000 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Forester...
 103,965 KM
$22,000 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Legacy A...
 134,840 KM
$17,777 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory