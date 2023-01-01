Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jaguar XJ

67,000 KM

Details Description Features

$35,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

CB&C Leasing Inc

(416)-303-7772

Contact Seller
2016 Jaguar XJ

2016 Jaguar XJ

XJ R Sport - No Accident - Full Service Records

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jaguar XJ

XJ R Sport - No Accident - Full Service Records

Location

CB&C Leasing Inc

2357 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7X6

(416)-303-7772

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

67,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9542371
  • VIN: SAJXJ1CD9G8V96433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We are pleased to introduce to you our stunning Jaguar XJ R Sport! This vehicle is in excellent condition inside and out, has no previous accidents or insurance claims, has been serviced meticulously at the Jaguar dealership, and comes loaded with more options than we can even begin to list! Sold fully certified and serviced at no extra cost and ready for immediate delivery! 

 

Some high-value options offered: Heated and Cooled Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Blind Spot Assist, Drivers Assistance, Meridian Surround Sound System, Piano Black Trim, Heated Seats in Rear, JLR My Control Application, Multi-function Drive Modes, Heated Mirrors, and so much more! 

 

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS ALL VEHICLES SOLD COME WITH A 3-MONTH / 3000KM WARRANTY AT NO EXTRA COST! 

 

On-Location financing available / Same-day approvals! 

 

NO SURPRISES OR HIDDEN FEES! THE PRICE YOU SEE IS THE PRICE YOU PAY!!

 

Serving Ontario proudly for over 25 years. Established in 1992 locally, CB&C has been providing quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles in the GTA area. We have helped thousands of customers buy, sell and trade their vehicles. We would like to earn your business and add you to our already well-established list of long-term customers.

 

Our many years in business have helped us better understand the needs of our clients and provide them with the best reconditioned Pre-owned Luxury and Performance Vehicles. Facilitating brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Maserati, Bentley, and Porsche just to name a few, our inventory focuses on providing our customers with a unique quality, luxury vehicle for a fraction of the new sticker price.

 

ALL TRADES WELCOME /// WE WILL PURCHASE $$$ YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON’T BUY OURS.

 

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday: 9 AM- 5 PM Saturday: 9 AM-3 PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Proximity Key
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CB&C Leasing Inc

2016 Jaguar XJ XJ R ...
 67,000 KM
$35,888 + tax & lic
2016 Audi RS 7 No Ac...
 84,000 KM
$64,995 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 32,000 KM
$46,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CB&C Leasing Inc

CB&C Leasing Inc

CB&C Leasing Inc

CB & C LEASING INC

2357 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7X6

Call Dealer

(416)-303-XXXX

(click to show)

(416)-303-7772

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory