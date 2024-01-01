Menu
2016 Mazda CX-3

114,842 KM

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-3

AWD AUTO GS NO ACCIDENT LEATHER SUNROOF NAVIGATION

2016 Mazda CX-3

AWD AUTO GS NO ACCIDENT LEATHER SUNROOF NAVIGATION

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,842KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1DKBC79G0104450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,842 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 AUTO NO ACCIDENT BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH for sale in Oakville, ON
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 AUTO NO ACCIDENT BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH 155,032 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra AUTO NO ACCIDENT BLINDSPOT BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra AUTO NO ACCIDENT BLINDSPOT BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF 141,349 KM $14,777 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Honda CR-V AUTO AWD LOWKM KEYLESS ENTRY POWER MIRROR P-LOCKS for sale in Oakville, ON
2008 Honda CR-V AUTO AWD LOWKM KEYLESS ENTRY POWER MIRROR P-LOCKS 174,124 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

289-837-1234

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2016 Mazda CX-3