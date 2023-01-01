$23,995+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500
NO ACCIDENT.. CERTIFIED
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 151,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 RAM 1500 CREW CAP 4x4
HIMI 5.7L ENGINE
IN GREAT CONDITION RUNS & DRIVES EXCELLENT WITH NO ISSUES. HAS BEEN TAKEN CARE OF VERY WELL. ALL DEALER MAINTAINED.
NEW TIRES
NEW STARTER
FULLY DETAILED
?BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY OPTIONS AVAILABLE
?ALL OUR CERTIFIED VEHICLES COMES WITH 3 MONTHS WARRANTY. UPGRADES UP TO 3 YEARS ARE AVAILABLE
PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.
PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE
