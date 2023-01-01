Menu
2016 RAM 1500

151,000 KM

$23,995

$23,995
$23,995

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

NO ACCIDENT.. CERTIFIED

2016 RAM 1500

NO ACCIDENT.. CERTIFIED

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

151,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED.. NO ACCIDENT

2016 RAM 1500 CREW CAP 4x4
HIMI 5.7L ENGINE

IN GREAT CONDITION RUNS & DRIVES EXCELLENT WITH NO ISSUES. HAS BEEN TAKEN CARE OF VERY WELL. ALL DEALER MAINTAINED.

NEW TIRES
NEW STARTER
FULLY DETAILED

?BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY OPTIONS AVAILABLE

?ALL OUR CERTIFIED VEHICLES COMES WITH 3 MONTHS WARRANTY. UPGRADES UP TO 3 YEARS ARE AVAILABLE

PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.

PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.

TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE 

Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

