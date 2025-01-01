Menu
2017 Acura MDX Navigation Package | Super Clean | Local Ontario Trade-In | Low Kilometers

Experience premium comfort and performance in this exceptionally well-kept 2017 Acura MDX with the sought-after Navigation Package. This local Ontario trade-in is in outstanding condition, both inside and out, with low kilometers and a clean history.

Key Features:

3.5L V6 engine with 9-speed automatic transmission
Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD)
Acura Navigation System with voice recognition
Leather-trimmed interior with heated front and second-row seats
Power-adjustable front seats with driver memory
Power sunroof
Tri-zone automatic climate control
Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines
Bluetooth hands-free connectivity
Premium audio system with satellite radio and USB input
Power tailgate
Push-button start with keyless entry
LED headlights and fog lights
18-inch alloy wheels
Advanced safety features including Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, and Adaptive Cruise Control

This MDX delivers the perfect blend of luxury, technology, and performance. Ideal for families or anyone who appreciates refined driving.

Contact us today to schedule your test drive or to learn more.

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What's Included with Certification:

The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2

(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

$25,990 + tax & licensing

VIN 5FRYD4H40HB501018
Used, 105,070 KM
Gray exterior, Black interior
SUV / Crossover, Gasoline, All Wheel Drive
Automatic transmission, 6-cylinder engine
4-door, 8 passengers

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

