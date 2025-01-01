$25,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Acura MDX
SH-AWD 4dr Nav Pkg
2017 Acura MDX
SH-AWD 4dr Nav Pkg
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 105,070 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Acura MDX Navigation Package | Super Clean | Local Ontario Trade-In | Low Kilometers
Experience premium comfort and performance in this exceptionally well-kept 2017 Acura MDX with the sought-after Navigation Package. This local Ontario trade-in is in outstanding condition, both inside and out, with low kilometers and a clean history.
Key Features:
3.5L V6 engine with 9-speed automatic transmission
Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD)
Acura Navigation System with voice recognition
Leather-trimmed interior with heated front and second-row seats
Power-adjustable front seats with driver memory
Power sunroof
Tri-zone automatic climate control
Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines
Bluetooth hands-free connectivity
Premium audio system with satellite radio and USB input
Power tailgate
Push-button start with keyless entry
LED headlights and fog lights
18-inch alloy wheels
Advanced safety features including Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, and Adaptive Cruise Control
This MDX delivers the perfect blend of luxury, technology, and performance. Ideal for families or anyone who appreciates refined driving.
Contact us today to schedule your test drive or to learn more.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto
Email Twin Oaks Auto
Twin Oaks Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-339-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-339-3330