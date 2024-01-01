Menu
AUTO, 5 DR HATCH BACK,SE , LOW KM ONLY 51877 KM , BACK UP CAMERA,BLUE TOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, A/C, ALLOY RIMS,  POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS

 SAFETY CERTIFED FOR $499 + TAX

 

 LOW KM CARFAX VERIFED  available please check the link

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

2017 Ford Focus

51,877 KM

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Focus

5DR HB SE

2017 Ford Focus

5DR HB SE

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

51,877KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3K25HL250427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 51,877 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2017 Ford Focus