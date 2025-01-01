Menu
<p class= data-start=101 data-end=153><strong data-start=101 data-end=153>2017 Mazda CX-5 GS – Super Clean, Low Kilometers</strong></p><p class= data-start=155 data-end=175><strong data-start=155 data-end=175>Vehicle Details:</strong></p><ul data-start=176 data-end=414><li class= data-start=176 data-end=188><p class= data-start=178 data-end=188>Year: 2017</p></li><li class= data-start=189 data-end=202><p class= data-start=191 data-end=202>Make: Mazda</p></li><li class= data-start=203 data-end=219><p class= data-start=205 data-end=219>Model: CX-5 GS</p></li><li class= data-start=325 data-end=358><p class= data-start=327 data-end=358>Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic</p></li><li class= data-start=359 data-end=388><p class= data-start=361 data-end=388>Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive</p></li><li class= data-start=389 data-end=414><p class= data-start=391 data-end=414>Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder</p></li></ul><p class= data-start=416 data-end=429><strong data-start=416 data-end=429>Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=430 data-end=1065><li class= data-start=430 data-end=450><p class= data-start=432 data-end=450>Heated front seats</p></li><li class= data-start=451 data-end=474><p class= data-start=453 data-end=474>Heated steering wheel</p></li><li class= data-start=475 data-end=516><p class= data-start=477 data-end=516>Power driver’s seat with lumbar support</p></li><li class= data-start=517 data-end=554><p class= data-start=519 data-end=554>Dual-zone automatic climate control</p></li><li class= data-start=555 data-end=572><p class= data-start=557 data-end=572>Rearview camera</p></li><li class= data-start=573 data-end=626><p class= data-start=575 data-end=626>Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert</p></li><li class= data-start=627 data-end=655><p class= data-start=629 data-end=655>7-inch touchscreen display</p></li><li class= data-start=656 data-end=691><p class= data-start=658 data-end=691>Mazda Connect infotainment system</p></li><li class= data-start=692 data-end=730><p class= data-start=694 data-end=730>Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio</p></li><li class= data-start=731 data-end=762><p class= data-start=733 data-end=762>USB ports and auxiliary input</p></li><li class= data-start=763 data-end=782><p class= data-start=765 data-end=782>Push-button start</p></li><li class= data-start=783 data-end=798><p class= data-start=785 data-end=798>Keyless entry</p></li><li class= data-start=799 data-end=821><p class= data-start=801 data-end=821>17-inch alloy wheels</p></li><li class= data-start=822 data-end=854><p class= data-start=824 data-end=854>Rain-sensing windshield wipers</p></li><li class= data-start=855 data-end=871><p class= data-start=857 data-end=871>LED headlights</p></li><li class= data-start=872 data-end=900><p class= data-start=874 data-end=900>LED daytime running lights</p></li><li class= data-start=901 data-end=921><p class= data-start=903 data-end=921>Rear privacy glass</p></li><li class= data-start=922 data-end=969><p class= data-start=924 data-end=969>Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob</p></li><li class= data-start=970 data-end=1033><p class= data-start=972 data-end=1033>40/20/40 split fold-down rear seats for versatile cargo space</p></li><li class= data-start=1034 data-end=1065><p class= data-start=1036 data-end=1065>Advanced keyless entry system</p></li></ul><p class= data-start=1278 data-end=1623><strong data-start=1278 data-end=1294>Description:</strong> This 2017 Mazda CX-5 GS is in outstanding condition inside and out, offering a perfect balance of sporty performance, comfort, and modern technology. With low kilometers and a spotless service record, it is ready to provide years of reliable and enjoyable driving. Ideal for daily commuting, family trips, or weekend adventures.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p>

