2017 Mazda CX-5
AWD 4dr Auto GS
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,480 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Mazda CX-5 GS – Super Clean, Low Kilometers
Vehicle Details:
Year: 2017
Make: Mazda
Model: CX-5 GS
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder
Features:
Heated front seats
Heated steering wheel
Power driver’s seat with lumbar support
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Rearview camera
Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert
7-inch touchscreen display
Mazda Connect infotainment system
Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio
USB ports and auxiliary input
Push-button start
Keyless entry
17-inch alloy wheels
Rain-sensing windshield wipers
LED headlights
LED daytime running lights
Rear privacy glass
Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob
40/20/40 split fold-down rear seats for versatile cargo space
Advanced keyless entry system
Description: This 2017 Mazda CX-5 GS is in outstanding condition inside and out, offering a perfect balance of sporty performance, comfort, and modern technology. With low kilometers and a spotless service record, it is ready to provide years of reliable and enjoyable driving. Ideal for daily commuting, family trips, or weekend adventures.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
