$16,990+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
SE | LEATHER SEATS
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,600 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2017 Mazda3 SE – Sporty, Refined & Fuel Efficient | Leather Seats | Super Clean
Looking for a compact car that’s fun to drive, fuel-efficient, and packed with premium features? This 2017 Mazda3 SE delivers on all fronts with Mazda’s signature driving dynamics, sleek design, and a refined interior with leather seats. It's exceptionally clean and well-maintained — ready for its next owner.
Whether you're commuting or cruising, the Mazda3 offers responsive handling, a comfortable cabin, and the reliability Mazda is known for.🚗 Key Features:
2.0L 4-Cylinder SKYACTIV Engine – Smooth and responsive
6-Speed Automatic Transmission with Manual Shift Mode
Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
Fuel Economy: ~8.3 L/100km city / ~6.4 L/100km highway
Leather-Trimmed Seats – Soft, supportive, and upscale feel
Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
7” Touchscreen Display with Mazda Connect
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
USB & Auxiliary Input
Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Split-Folding Rear Seats for Versatility
Alloy Wheels
Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Stability Control, Traction Control, ABS Brakes
Advanced Airbag System
This 2017 Mazda3 SE is a smart and stylish choice for drivers who value comfort, performance, and efficiency. With its upscale features and exceptional driving feel, it’s ready to impress. Contact us today to arrange your test drive!
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
