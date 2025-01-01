2017 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
<p data-start=127 data-end=220><strong data-start=127 data-end=220>For Sale: 2017 Mazda3 SE – Sporty, Refined & Fuel Efficient | Leather Seats | Super Clean</strong></p><p data-start=222 data-end=540>Looking for a compact car that’s fun to drive, fuel-efficient, and packed with premium features? This <strong data-start=324 data-end=342>2017 Mazda3 SE</strong> delivers on all fronts with Mazda’s signature driving dynamics, sleek design, and a <strong data-start=427 data-end=466>refined interior with leather seats</strong>. Its exceptionally clean and well-maintained — ready for its next owner.</p><p data-start=542 data-end=679>Whether youre commuting or cruising, the Mazda3 offers responsive handling, a comfortable cabin, and the reliability Mazda is known for.</p><hr data-start=681 data-end=684 /><h3 data-start=686 data-end=710>🚗 <strong data-start=693 data-end=710>Key Features:</strong></h3><ul data-start=712 data-end=1580><li data-start=712 data-end=775><p data-start=714 data-end=775><strong data-start=714 data-end=749>2.0L 4-Cylinder SKYACTIV Engine</strong> – Smooth and responsive</p></li><li data-start=776 data-end=837><p data-start=778 data-end=837><strong data-start=778 data-end=835>6-Speed Automatic Transmission with Manual Shift Mode</strong></p></li><li data-start=838 data-end=869><p data-start=840 data-end=869><strong data-start=840 data-end=867>Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)</strong></p></li><li data-start=870 data-end=932><p data-start=872 data-end=932><strong data-start=872 data-end=889>Fuel Economy:</strong> ~8.3 L/100km city / ~6.4 L/100km highway</p></li><li data-start=933 data-end=999><p data-start=935 data-end=999><strong data-start=935 data-end=960>Leather-Trimmed Seats</strong> – Soft, supportive, and upscale feel</p></li><li data-start=1000 data-end=1026><p data-start=1002 data-end=1026><strong data-start=1002 data-end=1024>Heated Front Seats</strong></p></li><li data-start=1027 data-end=1056><p data-start=1029 data-end=1056><strong data-start=1029 data-end=1054>Heated Steering Wheel</strong></p></li><li data-start=1057 data-end=1106><p data-start=1059 data-end=1106><strong data-start=1059 data-end=1104>7” Touchscreen Display with Mazda Connect</strong></p></li><li data-start=1107 data-end=1130><p data-start=1109 data-end=1130><strong data-start=1109 data-end=1128>Rearview Camera</strong></p></li><li data-start=1131 data-end=1185><p data-start=1133 data-end=1185><strong data-start=1133 data-end=1183>Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming</strong></p></li><li data-start=1186 data-end=1215><p data-start=1188 data-end=1215><strong data-start=1188 data-end=1213>USB & Auxiliary Input</strong></p></li><li data-start=1216 data-end=1257><p data-start=1218 data-end=1257><strong data-start=1218 data-end=1255>Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start</strong></p></li><li data-start=1258 data-end=1301><p data-start=1260 data-end=1301><strong data-start=1260 data-end=1299>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</strong></p></li><li data-start=1302 data-end=1342><p data-start=1304 data-end=1342><strong data-start=1304 data-end=1340>Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel</strong></p></li><li data-start=1343 data-end=1365><p data-start=1345 data-end=1365><strong data-start=1345 data-end=1363>Cruise Control</strong></p></li><li data-start=1366 data-end=1414><p data-start=1368 data-end=1414><strong data-start=1368 data-end=1412>Split-Folding Rear Seats for Versatility</strong></p></li><li data-start=1415 data-end=1435><p data-start=1417 data-end=1435><strong data-start=1417 data-end=1433>Alloy Wheels</strong></p></li><li data-start=1436 data-end=1495><p data-start=1438 data-end=1495><strong data-start=1438 data-end=1493>Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert</strong></p></li><li data-start=1496 data-end=1551><p data-start=1498 data-end=1551><strong data-start=1498 data-end=1549>Stability Control, Traction Control, ABS Brakes</strong></p></li><li data-start=1552 data-end=1580><p data-start=1554 data-end=1580><strong data-start=1554 data-end=1580>Advanced Airbag System</strong></p></li></ul><hr data-start=1582 data-end=1585 /><p data-start=1587 data-end=1828>This <strong data-start=1592 data-end=1610>2017 Mazda3 SE</strong> is a smart and stylish choice for drivers who value comfort, performance, and efficiency. With its upscale features and exceptional driving feel, it’s ready to impress. <strong data-start=1780 data-end=1800>Contact us today</strong> to arrange your test drive!</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

