$17,995
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Subaru Outback
5DR WGN CVT 2.5I TOURING
2017 Subaru Outback
5DR WGN CVT 2.5I TOURING
Location
Oakville Autos
595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
905-844-7100
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
67,502KM
Used
VIN 4S4BSCDC6H3404533
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,502 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Roof Rack
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Black Bodyside Cladding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P225/65R17 102H Bridgestone Dueler H/P Sport
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Safety
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Transmission shift lock
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Convenience
Clock
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Window grid antenna
HD Radio
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Mechanical
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
4.111 Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
70 L Fuel Tank
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
490CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Additional Features
Paddle Shifters
GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
130 kgs (4
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16 Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed
electronic throttle control and active valve control system
Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat including power lumbar support
4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and high/med/low heat level settings
STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio)
manual mode
X-mode and Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive system: Electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch
Siri Eyes free compatible
dual USB port/iPod control
SMS text messaging capability
Wheels: 17 x 7 10-Spoke Design Aluminum Alloy
SiriusXM satellite radio installed (free 3-month trial subscription included) w/SiriusXM advanced audio services
SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required) and 6-speaker system
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 7-inch high-resolution capacitive touch-screen display
Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: lock-up torque converter
695 lbs)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Oakville Autos
595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Oakville Autos
905-844-7100
2017 Subaru Outback