2017 Volvo XC90
R-Design T8 | PANO ROOF | B&W SOUND | ADAP CRUISE
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
103,540KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10010754
- Stock #: K9396A
- VIN: YV4BC0PM3H1171417
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,540 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $46
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** CLEAN CARFAX!! LOCAL TRADE!! KEY FEATURES: - BOWERS & WILKINS PREMIUM SOUND - HEADS UP DISPLAY - BLACK HEADLINER - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - BLIND SPOT DETECTION - CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - HEATED SEATS ...
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9