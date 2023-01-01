Menu
2017 Volvo XC90

103,540 KM

Details Description Features

$44,980

+ tax & licensing
Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

R-Design T8 | PANO ROOF | B&W SOUND | ADAP CRUISE

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

103,540KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10010754
  • Stock #: K9396A
  • VIN: YV4BC0PM3H1171417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K9396A
  • Mileage 103,540 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Volvo-XC90-2017-id9681497.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $46
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** CLEAN CARFAX!! LOCAL TRADE!! KEY FEATURES: - BOWERS & WILKINS PREMIUM SOUND - HEADS UP DISPLAY - BLACK HEADLINER - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - BLIND SPOT DETECTION - CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - HEATED SEATS ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

