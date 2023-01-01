Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 BMW 3 Series

50,169 KM

Details Description Features

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2018 BMW 3 Series

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive RED LEATHER NO ACCIDENT NAVIGATION CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive RED LEATHER NO ACCIDENT NAVIGATION CAM

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 1678832543
  2. 1678832543
  3. 1678832543
  4. 1678832542
  5. 1678832543
  6. 1678832543
  7. 1678832543
  8. 1678832543
  9. 1678832543
  10. 1678832543
  11. 1678832542
  12. 1678832542
  13. 1678832543
  14. 1678832542
  15. 1678832543
  16. 1678832543
  17. 1678832542
  18. 1678832543
  19. 1678832543
  20. 1678832543
  21. 1678832542
  22. 1678832543
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
50,169KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9711790
  • Stock #: 3192BMW
  • VIN: WBA8D9C50JA382624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,169 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

 

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

 

 AUTO 4DR SEDAN,X DRIVE white on red leather ,NAVIGATION, SUNROOF ,CAMERA ,MEMORY SEAT CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT,LOAED WITH BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL,ALLOY RIMS, PUSH START HEATED SEATS, PARKING SENSORS AID, USB

 

SAFETY INCLUDED AT $599+ tax

 

NO ACCIDENT clean car fax

 

 

USE THE LINK OF CARFAX

 

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

 

NICE COMBINATION WHITE  EXTERIOR ON   redLEATHER  INTERIOR

 

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

 

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

 

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

 

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

 

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

 

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2021 Kia Forte LOW K...
 20,913 KM
$24,000 + tax & lic
2015 Acura MDX SH-AW...
 169,850 KM
$25,000 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic AUT...
 130,931 KM
$21,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory