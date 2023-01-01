$34,999+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive RED LEATHER NO ACCIDENT NAVIGATION CAM
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9711790
- Stock #: 3192BMW
- VIN: WBA8D9C50JA382624
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 50,169 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO 4DR SEDAN,X DRIVE white on red leather ,NAVIGATION, SUNROOF ,CAMERA ,MEMORY SEAT CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT,LOAED WITH BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL,ALLOY RIMS, PUSH START HEATED SEATS, PARKING SENSORS AID, USB
SAFETY INCLUDED AT $599+ tax
NO ACCIDENT clean car fax
USE THE LINK OF CARFAX
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
NICE COMBINATION WHITE EXTERIOR ON redLEATHER INTERIOR
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
