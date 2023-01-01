2018 Ford Transit Connect

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,000 + taxes & licensing 1 1 0 , 6 6 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9581152

9581152 Stock #: 3193F

3193F VIN: NM0LS7E71J1373434

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 110,667 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Exterior Steel Wheels Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.