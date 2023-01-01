Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Fully open loan,</p><p><br></p><p><strong>Taxes and licensing are extra HST 13% and Licensing will be extra,</strong></p><p><br></p><p><strong>Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge,</strong><span> </span>Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car. We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.</p><p><br></p><p><strong>FULL CERTIFICATION SAFETY INSPECTION (for an additional $799/-),</strong></p><p><br></p><p>EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.</p><p><br></p><p>All trade-ins are welcome.</p><p><br></p><p>Thank you for trusting</p><p><br></p><p>DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1701274794658_5199847966444808 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1701374972419_3351035482856881 style=line-height: 0; display: none; data-jodit-selection_marker=start></span>

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

127,311 KM

Details Description Features

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V6 Supercharged HSE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V6 Supercharged HSE

Location

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333

  1. 10739657
  2. 10739657
  3. 10739657
  4. 10739657
  5. 10739657
  6. 10739657
  7. 10739657
  8. 10739657
  9. 10739657
  10. 10739657
  11. 10739657
  12. 10739657
  13. 10739657
  14. 10739657
  15. 10739657
  16. 10739657
  17. 10739657
  18. 10739657
  19. 10739657
  20. 10739657
  21. 10739657
  22. 10739657
  23. 10739657
  24. 10739657
  25. 10739657
  26. 10739657
  27. 10739657
  28. 10739657
  29. 10739657
  30. 10739657
  31. 10739657
  32. 10739657
  33. 10739657
  34. 10739657
  35. 10739657
  36. 10739657
  37. 10739657
  38. 10739657
  39. 10739657
Contact Seller
Sale

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
127,311KM
Used
VIN SALWR2RV1JA400874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,311 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully open loan,


Taxes and licensing are extra HST 13% and Licensing will be extra,


Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge, Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car. We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.


FULL CERTIFICATION SAFETY INSPECTION (for an additional $799/-),


EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.


All trade-ins are welcome.


Thank you for trusting


DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Autonomous Emergency Braking and Reverse Traffic Detection
Child Seat Sensor and Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Mini Overhead Console and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Morzine Cloth Headliner
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance

Mechanical

Block Heater
3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
Permanent locking hubs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Suspension
Engine: 3.0L V6 Supercharged (340 HP)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
104 L Fuel Tank

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Wing Spoiler
Aluminum Panels
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

digital signal processor
Automatic Equalizer
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna

Additional Features

GVWR: 3
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Door Panel Insert
000 kgs (6
615 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Deals on Wheels Auto

Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport V6 Supercharged HSE for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport V6 Supercharged HSE 127,311 KM $49,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan NV200 I4 S for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Nissan NV200 I4 S 173,189 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 AWD 4dr Auto GS for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Mazda CX-5 AWD 4dr Auto GS 99,101 KM $16,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Deals on Wheels Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

905-815-XXXX

(click to show)

905-815-0333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Deals on Wheels Auto

905-815-0333

Contact Seller
2018 Land Rover Range Rover