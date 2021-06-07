Menu
2018 Lexus RX

66,800 KM

$45,500

+ tax & licensing
Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

RX 350L 7seats Navigation 1Owner No accident B-too

Location

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

66,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7309844
  • Stock #: 2819
  • VIN: JTJDZKCA7J2003505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Brown+ Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 66,800 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

2018 Lexus RX350L  BROWN/Tan Leather 7passengers

 Low km  One Owner NO ACCIDENT SAFETY INCLUDED

 GPS Navigation, Blind Spot, Lane Keeping assist, collision Avoidness,   BLUE TOOTH

SUN ROOF

HEATED LEATHER Ventilated  SEATS

BACK UP SENORS, 360 CAMERA  

FULLY SAFETY CERTIFED

POWER  (WINDOWS ,LOCKS,MIRRORS, lift gate)

CRUISE CONTROL

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2

Comes fully safety certified at no extra cost Comes with free car fax report

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Xe6jdKoVBUkw8LtEjPNH0B1XXb6PLMZ0

NICE COMBINATION Champain/Gold  EXTERIOR ON Brown/ Tan leather  INTERIOR

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Lumbar Support
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

