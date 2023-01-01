Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

57,907 KM

Details Description Features

$55,000

+ tax & licensing
$55,000

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43 4MATIC Cabriolet NO ACCIDENT LOADED

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43 4MATIC Cabriolet NO ACCIDENT LOADED

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Accident Free
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$55,000

+ taxes & licensing

57,907KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10144929
  • Stock #: 3389
  • VIN: WDDWK6EB9JF750535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 57,907 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO, LOW KM C430  AMG  4MATIC Cabriolet

 NO ACCIDENT, BLUE TOOTH, 360 CAMERA ,NAVIGATION, BLIND SPOT, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS,  A/C,SAFETY INCLUDED,HEATED SEATS

IDP - Intelligent Drive Package
- Active Blind Spot Assist
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC
- Active Brake Assist w/ Cross-Traffic Function
- Active Steering Assist
- PRE-SAFE PLUS

CLEAN car fax included

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Xi96%2FosChdRVYzmXKEP1Ns70SaAw2exN

 WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

