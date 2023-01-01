$55,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C 43 4MATIC Cabriolet NO ACCIDENT LOADED
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: 3389
- VIN: WDDWK6EB9JF750535
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 57,907 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, LOW KM C430 AMG 4MATIC Cabriolet
NO ACCIDENT, BLUE TOOTH, 360 CAMERA ,NAVIGATION, BLIND SPOT, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C,SAFETY INCLUDED,HEATED SEATS
IDP - Intelligent Drive Package
- Active Blind Spot Assist
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC
- Active Brake Assist w/ Cross-Traffic Function
- Active Steering Assist
- PRE-SAFE PLUS
CLEAN car fax included
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Xi96%2FosChdRVYzmXKEP1Ns70SaAw2exN
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
