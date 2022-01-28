$32,777+ tax & licensing
289-837-1234
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
LOW KM 4MATIC AWD NAVIGATION CAMERA PANORAMIC ROOF
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,777
- Listing ID: 8189496
- Stock #: 3010
- VIN: WDDSJ4GB1JN675130
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 39,637 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, AWD 4MATIC, 4DR COUPE LOW KM ONLY 39637KM, LOADED WITH GPS NAVIGATION, REAR CAMERA , PANORAMIC ROOF,SENSORS, BLIND CPOT ALERT, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, BLUE TOOTH, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL,
BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
NICE COMBINATION GREY EXTERIOR ON BLACK INTERIOR
ONE OWNER local Ontario car fax verified and aviable AT NO EXTRA COST
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Jh6W6Ah++kpvCwYYcX9Zr7Mb0tqnQhE3
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
Vehicle Features
