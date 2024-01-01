Menu
Fully open loan,

Taxes and licensing are extra HST 13% and Licensing will be extra,


Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge, Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car. We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.


EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.


All trade-ins are welcome.


Thank you for trusting


DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO

2018 Nissan Armada

135,248 KM

2018 Nissan Armada

4X4 SL

2018 Nissan Armada

4X4 SL

Location

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

135,248KM
Used
VIN JN8AY2NC0J9558550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,248 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Smart Device Integration
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Distance Pacing
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Audio Media Storage
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Exterior

Running Boards
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Roof Rack Rails Only
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Coloured Fender Flares
Tires: P275/60R20 AS
Rear Windshield w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Trailer Wiring Harness
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
2.937 Axle Ratio
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
1 Skid Plate
70-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Engine: 5.6L V8
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Brake Controller
718.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
Forward Emergency Braking (FEB)
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Media / Nav / Comm

digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Regular Amplifier
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

GVWR: 3
500 lbs)
402 kgs (7
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Nissan Armada