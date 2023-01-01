Menu
2018 Subaru Forester

142,619 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2018 Subaru Forester

2018 Subaru Forester

AUTO AWD NO ACCIDENT NEW TIRES+F BRAKES BTOOTH CAM

2018 Subaru Forester

AUTO AWD NO ACCIDENT NEW TIRES+F BRAKES BTOOTH CAM

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

142,619KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9743335
  • Stock #: 3319
  • VIN: JF2SJEBCXJH440242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,619 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO AWD ,SUV,NO ACCIDENT, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUE TOOTH, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,POWER MIRRORS, A/C,SAFETY INCLUDED

NEW FRONT BRAKES( PADS+ ROTORS ) INSTALLEDTHE DAY OF LISTING

NEW 4 TIRES + 2ND set of tires + rims ( winter)

SAFETY INCLUDED

Clean no accident  car fax  

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=vm48WWPisdSIz04r1E8by8nbn2iQsoSK

USE THE LINK OF CARFAX

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

BLACK  EXTERIOR ON BLACK INTERIOR

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

