$19,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234
2018 Subaru Forester
AUTO AWD NO ACCIDENT NEW TIRES+F BRAKES BTOOTH CAM
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9743335
- Stock #: 3319
- VIN: JF2SJEBCXJH440242
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 142,619 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO AWD ,SUV,NO ACCIDENT, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUE TOOTH, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,POWER MIRRORS, A/C,SAFETY INCLUDED
NEW FRONT BRAKES( PADS+ ROTORS ) INSTALLEDTHE DAY OF LISTING
NEW 4 TIRES + 2ND set of tires + rims ( winter)
SAFETY INCLUDED
Clean no accident car fax
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=vm48WWPisdSIz04r1E8by8nbn2iQsoSK
USE THE LINK OF CARFAX
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
BLACK EXTERIOR ON BLACK INTERIOR
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.