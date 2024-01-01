Menu
A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE
NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal youre getting.
INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     
* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)
* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE
*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE
Price shown excludes HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.
Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees
BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!
WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.
CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:
Office: 905-844-7100
Sam:   416-805-7500

2018 Toyota RAV4

201,482 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4

AWD Hybrid Limited

2018 Toyota RAV4

AWD Hybrid Limited

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

201,482KM
Used
VIN JTMDJREV6JD225184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6745
  • Mileage 201,482 KM

Vehicle Description

A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE

NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE

*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE

Price shown excludes HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam:   416-805-7500

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Selective service internet access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
4-Way Passenger Seat
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Distance Pacing
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tires: P235/55R18 All Season -inc: compact spare tire
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
56 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery
Cooled exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
EV mode
3.542 Axle Ratio
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: gate type shifter and transmission cooler
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
410.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Seating

Driver Seat Memory System

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Capability
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Regular Amplifier

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
USB Audio input
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Piano Black Console Insert
Advanced Voice Recognition
audio auxiliary input jack
Hybrid Synergy Drive (HSD)
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat
passenger seat fore/aft and passenger seat seat recline
power driver cushion height
power driver lumbar support
power driver recline
power driver seat fore/aft
Wheels: 18 Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
JBL Synthesis Audio System
Atkinson cycle
SMS-to-speech and email-to-speech
display of artist
song and album art for connected iPod (Gracenotes)
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA w/Navigation -inc: shark fin type antenna
phonebook and streaming audio via Bluetooth
7 display screen and SIRI Eyes-Free
11 speakers in 7 locations
ECO mode and Sport mode
960 lbs)
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
250 kgs (4
Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
905-844-7100

2018 Toyota RAV4