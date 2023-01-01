Menu
2019 Ford Edge

44,592 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

SEL

2019 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

44,592KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9567679
  • Stock #: P6537
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J91KBC52415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P6537
  • Mileage 44,592 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

