2019 Ford Transit

60,900 KM

$55,999

+ tax & licensing
$55,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

T-250 148" Med Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding LOW KM B-TOOTH

2019 Ford Transit

T-250 148" Med Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding LOW KM B-TOOTH

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

$55,999

+ taxes & licensing

60,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9563245
  Stock #: 3231T
  VIN: 1FTYR2CM9KKA73278

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 3-door
  Passengers 2
  Mileage 60,900 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

 

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

 

T-250 148" Med Rf 9070 GVWR  CARGO VAN LOW KM ONLY 60917 KM , POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS,POWER LOCKS, KEYLESS,  CRUIZE CONTROL, ,A/C,BLUE TOOTH,BACK UP CAMERA, TOW HITCH WITH FREQUENCY BRAKE,BACK UP SENSORS,PREVIOUS RENTAL GREAT MAINTENANCE, SAFETY INCLUDED, NEW F TIRES + F BRAKES INSTALLE THE DAY OF LISITIN

 

 

CAR FAX available at no extra cost 

 

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=gRd92YIdlOeUh3Cy4ZJ1JltlG1t63ZYJ

 

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

 

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

 

JUST COPY AND PASTE

 

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

 

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

 

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

