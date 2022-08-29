Menu
2019 Mazda Miata MX-5

14,261 KM

$38,888

+ tax & licensing
GS-P Auto LOW KM NO ACCIDENT NAVI CONVERTABLE CAM

2019 Mazda Miata MX-5

GS-P Auto LOW KM NO ACCIDENT NAVI CONVERTABLE CAM

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

14,261KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9024220
  • Stock #: 3177
  • VIN: JM1NDAC70K0308538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 14,261 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available  STARTING SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO, CONVERTIBLE NO ACCIDENT LOW KM ONLY 14261 KM LOAED WITH GPS NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, ,POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL,ALLOY RIMS, PUSH START, , ,HEATED SEATS

SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST

CLEAN car fax ,available at no extra cost

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=5DBiSPMSkKGPzichlkMpF05GaPMRVik4

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

NICE COMBINATION WHITE  EXTERIOR ON   BLACK  INTERIOR

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1071 Speers Rd.

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

