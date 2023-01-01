Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

117,796 KM

Details Description Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE AUTO NO ACCIDENT CAMERA BLIND SPOT BTOOTH

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE AUTO NO ACCIDENT CAMERA BLIND SPOT BTOOTH

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

117,796KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10354401
  • Stock #: 3440
  • VIN: 3VWE57BU0KM218825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,796 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

HIGHLINE, AUTO, NO ACCIDENT, LEATHER, BLIND SPOT, HEATED  SEATS, CAR PLAY, PANORAMIC ROOF, ANDROID AUTO, NEW FRONT BRAKES AND ROTORS, BLUE TOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL,  POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, SAFETY INCLUDED

NEW FRONT BRAKES AND ROTORS INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING

CLEAN car fax included NO ACCIDENT

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=vrivZIJIbGthLNw4QyzVVfpKMXGQITmg

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

