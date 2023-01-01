Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Chevrolet Trax

125,017 KM

Details Description Features

$22,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Trax

2020 Chevrolet Trax

AWD SUV NO ACCIDENT BLUETOOTH CAMERA REMOTE START

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Trax

AWD SUV NO ACCIDENT BLUETOOTH CAMERA REMOTE START

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 1694641273
  2. 1694641273
  3. 1694641273
  4. 1694641273
  5. 1694641273
  6. 1694641273
  7. 1694641273
  8. 1694641277
  9. 1694641273
  10. 1694641273
  11. 1694641277
  12. 1694641277
  13. 1694641273
  14. 1694641273
  15. 1694641277
  16. 1694641277
  17. 1694641273
  18. 1694641273
  19. 1694641273
  20. 1694641273
  21. 1694641273
  22. 1694641273
  23. 1694641277
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
125,017KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10415274
  • Stock #: 3465
  • VIN: KL7CJPSB5LB331387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,017 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO, AWD 5 PASSENGER SUV, NO ACCIDENT ,GAS SAVER,  BLUE TOOTH,BACK UP CAMERA,USB, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C,  KEYLESS REMOTE START

ALL NEW  FRONT BRAKES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING

ADD $599 FOR SAFETY

CLEAN car fax included NO ACCIDENT

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=HyWmZwIM00ByBfOFMhAT96Lz7YtpV2Rl

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2020 Chevrolet Trax ...
 125,017 KM
$22,000 + tax & lic
2022 Mercedes-Benz G...
 18,184 KM
$58,000 + tax & lic
2014 Infiniti Q60 2d...
 123,973 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory