$22,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234
2020 Chevrolet Trax
AWD SUV NO ACCIDENT BLUETOOTH CAMERA REMOTE START
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10415274
- Stock #: 3465
- VIN: KL7CJPSB5LB331387
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,017 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, AWD 5 PASSENGER SUV, NO ACCIDENT ,GAS SAVER, BLUE TOOTH,BACK UP CAMERA,USB, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, KEYLESS REMOTE START
ALL NEW FRONT BRAKES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING
ADD $599 FOR SAFETY
CLEAN car fax included NO ACCIDENT
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=HyWmZwIM00ByBfOFMhAT96Lz7YtpV2Rl
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.