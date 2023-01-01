2020 Chevrolet Trax ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,000 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 5 , 0 1 7 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10415274

10415274 Stock #: 3465

3465 VIN: KL7CJPSB5LB331387

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 125,017 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Engine Start Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Apple CarPlay Seating Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.