Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER!! CLEAN CARFAX!! OFF LEASE!! KEY FEATURES: - BLIND SPOT DETECTION - REAR CROSS ALERT - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - APPLE CARPLAY - REAR VIEW CAMERA - BLUETOOTH - KEYLESS ENTRY - POWER WINDWOS - POWER LOCKS - CRUISE CONTROL - AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS - 18 ALLOY WHEELS MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing available as low as 8.99% OAC. See dealer for details. CPO advantages - No charge 6 year / 120</p> <p>000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2</p> <p>000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial (applicable vehicles)</p> <a href=http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Kia-Sportage-2020-id10610126.html>http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Kia-Sportage-2020-id10610126.html</a>

2020 Kia Sportage

14,502 KM

Details Description Features

$23,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Kia Sportage

LX S AWD | LOW KMS! | BLIND SPOT | BACK UP CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Sportage

LX S AWD | LOW KMS! | BLIND SPOT | BACK UP CAMERA

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

Contact Seller

$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
14,502KM
Used
VIN KNDPMCAC6L7825999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,502 KM

Vehicle Description

480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER!! CLEAN CARFAX!! OFF LEASE!! KEY FEATURES: - BLIND SPOT DETECTION - REAR CROSS ALERT - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - APPLE CARPLAY - REAR VIEW CAMERA - BLUETOOTH - KEYLESS ENTRY - POWER WINDWOS - POWER LOCKS - CRUISE CONTROL - AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS - 18" ALLOY WHEELS MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing available as low as 8.99% OAC. See dealer for details. CPO advantages - No charge 6 year / 120


000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2


000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial (applicable vehicles)


http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Kia-Sportage-2020-id10610126.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $25

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lockwood Kia

Used 2016 Kia Sorento SX | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | NAV | BACK UP CAMERA for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Kia Sorento SX | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | NAV | BACK UP CAMERA 78,850 KM $20,980 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Rio5 LX+ IVT | HEATED SEATS | A/C | BLUETOOTH | LOW KMS for sale in Oakville, ON
2023 Kia Rio5 LX+ IVT | HEATED SEATS | A/C | BLUETOOTH | LOW KMS 910 KM $25,980 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Seltos EX AWD | 1 OWNER | SUNROOF | LEATHER | BLIND SPOT for sale in Oakville, ON
2023 Kia Seltos EX AWD | 1 OWNER | SUNROOF | LEATHER | BLIND SPOT 27,106 KM $30,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lockwood Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

Call Dealer

905-847-XXXX

(click to show)

905-847-1511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Sportage