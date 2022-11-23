Menu
2020 Nissan NV200

73,046 KM

$33,000

+ tax & licensing
Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

AUTO LOW KM SAFETY NO ACCIDNT B-CAMERA BLUETOOTH

Location

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

73,046KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9336793
  • Stock #: 3168N
  • VIN: 3N6CM0KN9LK692893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 73,046 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available  STARTING SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO, 5DR LOW KM ONLY 73046 KM , FACTROY WARRATNY LOAED WITH BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL, 

SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST

clean car fax ,available at no extra cost 

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=%2b503kXLq2nVEKMkgIiKrxR59ptLTqoK8

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

NICE COMBINATION WHITE  EXTERIOR ON   GREY  INTERIOR

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS 

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Steel Wheels
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

