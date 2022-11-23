$33,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234
2020 Nissan NV200
AUTO LOW KM SAFETY NO ACCIDNT B-CAMERA BLUETOOTH
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9336793
- Stock #: 3168N
- VIN: 3N6CM0KN9LK692893
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 73,046 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available STARTING SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, 5DR LOW KM ONLY 73046 KM , FACTROY WARRATNY LOAED WITH BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL,
SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST
clean car fax ,available at no extra cost
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=%2b503kXLq2nVEKMkgIiKrxR59ptLTqoK8
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
NICE COMBINATION WHITE EXTERIOR ON GREY INTERIOR
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
