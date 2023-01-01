Menu
2020 Tesla Model 3

48,794 KM

Details Description

$47,988

+ tax & licensing
$47,988

+ taxes & licensing

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

2020 Tesla Model 3

2020 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

2020 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,988

+ taxes & licensing

48,794KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9475041
  • Stock #: P6168A
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA8LF715488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Stock # P6168A
  • Mileage 48,794 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus now available at Kennedy Ford in Oakville, ON. Perks of purchasing this vehicle from Kennedy Ford include: non-commission sales representatives, market value pricing, CarFax report with every vehicle, 3 years of tire insurance (we will repair or replace the tire from damage caused by things such as nails/screws), our vehicles come with a safety certificate, in addition to the safety inspection we also complete a 52 point inspection. Our vehicles also come fully detailed upon delivery. We offer financing for clients with all types of credit; our on-site financial services managers work closely with 11 different financial institutions to obtain our client's loan approvals.Want more information or to book a test drive? Submit an inquiry. Google score of 4.6 stars! Experience our family-owned and operated atmosphere for yourself at our full-service Ford Dealership. We are located at the corner of Dorval & Wyecroft Road in beautiful Oakville, ON, just south of the QEW. 280-South Service Road West Oakville, ON.SALES HOURS: Monday - Thursday : 9:00am - 7:00pm Friday: 9:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm Sunday: CLOSED Appointments are recommended to ensure we have the vehicle ready for when you arrive. Submit an inquiry to book

