$38,888+ tax & licensing
289-837-1234
2022 Honda Civic
Sport AUTO LIKE NEW NO ACCIDENT SUNROOF
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,888
- Listing ID: 8986312
- Stock #: 3167
- VIN: 2HGFE2F57NH115256
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 18,426 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, SPORT 4DR SEDAN LOW KM ONLY 18426KM ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENT , LOADED WITH, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL, B-CAMERA BLUE TOOTH HONDA LINK…MUCH MORE
REMOTE START
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
RED EXTERIOR ON HEATED BLACK INTERIOR
SAFETY CERTIFED AT NO EXTRA COST
CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=bgOdr9EtBIkR2SjnuTJDYy0Kwa8%2b%2f3Vd
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
Vehicle Features
