Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Toyota Highlander

4,658 KM

Details Features

$54,588

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$54,588

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Highlander

2022 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD 8-PASS | LEATHER SEATS | POWER LIFTGATE

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD 8-PASS | LEATHER SEATS | POWER LIFTGATE

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

  1. 9585571
  2. 9585571
  3. 9585571
  4. 9585571
  5. 9585571
  6. 9585571
  7. 9585571
  8. 9585571
  9. 9585571
  10. 9585571
  11. 9585571
  12. 9585571
  13. 9585571
  14. 9585571
  15. 9585571
  16. 9585571
  17. 9585571
  18. 9585571
  19. 9585571
  20. 9585571
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,588

+ taxes & licensing

4,658KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9585571
  • Stock #: LP1939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP1939
  • Mileage 4,658 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2021 Toyota Corolla ...
 46,088 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Sonata ...
 14,622 KM
$32,990 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 13,639 KM
$28,888 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

Call Dealer

866-608-XXXX

(click to show)

866-608-5503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory