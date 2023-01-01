2022 Toyota Highlander

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,588 + taxes & licensing 4 , 6 5 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9585571

9585571 Stock #: LP1939

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # LP1939

Mileage 4,658 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.