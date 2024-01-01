Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Cadillac Escalade

8,997 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Cadillac Escalade

Sport Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Cadillac Escalade

Sport Platinum

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 11275082
  2. 11275082
  3. 11275082
  4. 11275082
  5. 11275082
  6. 11275082
  7. 11275082
  8. 11275082
  9. 11275082
  10. 11275082
  11. 11275082
  12. 11275082
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
8,997KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GYS4GKL0PR551378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 8,997 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2016 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Ford Fusion SE 92,711 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Dodge Nitro SE/SXT TRAILER TOW GROUP | NEW TIRES & BRAKES for sale in Oakville, ON
2007 Dodge Nitro SE/SXT TRAILER TOW GROUP | NEW TIRES & BRAKES 199,426 KM $2,800 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid B&O SOUND SYS. | NAV | SYNC3 W/ APPLE CARPLAY for sale in Oakville, ON
2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid B&O SOUND SYS. | NAV | SYNC3 W/ APPLE CARPLAY 65,167 KM $27,694 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2023 Cadillac Escalade