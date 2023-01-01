$38,500+ tax & licensing
289-837-1234
2023 Honda Civic
AUTO EX LIKE NEW NO ACCIDENT ONLY 114KM
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9935519
- Stock #: 3368
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
FINANCE availabl
AUTO EX LIKE NEW ONLY 114 KM
NO ACCIDNT,SUNROOF, BLUE TOOTH, CAMERA, SAFETY INCLUDED, POWER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS , POWER LOCKS, PUSH START,KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS
SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST
CLEAN CAR FAX INCLUDED:
CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Reports
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////
SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTED TECHNOLOGY
Standard Features Included
Collision Mitigation Braking System™* (CMBS®)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system*
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system*
Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system*
Traffic sign recognition
Adaptive Cruise Control* (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow
Lane Keeping Assist System* (LKAS)
4-wheel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)*
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Brake Assist
Vehicle Stability Assist* (VSA®) with Traction Control
Next-Generation Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure
Airbag system (front)
Side airbags
Side curtain airbags with rollover sensor system
Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Hill Start Assist*
