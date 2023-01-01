Menu
2023 Honda Civic

114 KM

Details Description Features

$38,500

+ tax & licensing
$38,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2023 Honda Civic

2023 Honda Civic

AUTO EX LIKE NEW NO ACCIDENT ONLY 114KM

2023 Honda Civic

AUTO EX LIKE NEW NO ACCIDENT ONLY 114KM

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,500

+ taxes & licensing

114KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9935519
  • Stock #: 3368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

FINANCE availabl

AUTO EX LIKE NEW ONLY 114 KM 

 NO ACCIDNT,SUNROOF, BLUE TOOTH, CAMERA, SAFETY INCLUDED,  POWER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS , POWER LOCKS, PUSH START,KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS

SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST

CLEAN CAR FAX INCLUDED:

CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Reports

 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////

 

SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTED TECHNOLOGY

Standard Features Included

Collision Mitigation Braking System™* (CMBS®)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system*

Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system*

Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system*

Traffic sign recognition

Adaptive Cruise Control* (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow

Lane Keeping Assist System* (LKAS)

4-wheel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)*

Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)

Brake Assist

Vehicle Stability Assist* (VSA®) with Traction Control

Next-Generation Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure

Airbag system (front)

Side airbags

Side curtain airbags with rollover sensor system

Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH)

Hill Start Assist*

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available

