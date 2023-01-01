Menu
2023 Honda CR-V

8,386 KM

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2023 Honda CR-V

2023 Honda CR-V

AUTO LOW KM AWD NO ACCIDENT SUV 5 PASSENGER

2023 Honda CR-V

AUTO LOW KM AWD NO ACCIDENT SUV 5 PASSENGER

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

8,386KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10345407
  VIN: 2HKRS4H27PH101564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 8,386 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO AWD NO ACCIDENT WITH LEATHER SEATS, SUV 5 PASSENGER LOW KM , BLUE TOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA CRUISE CONTROL, LANE DEPARTURE, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, SAFETY INCLUDED, 

HONDA EXTENDED WARRANTY 84 FROM DAY OF ORIGINAL SALE OR 130,000KM

HONDA CERAMIC COATING   

car fax included

 https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=w%2BDkKg4Peq5va05GJ%2BHjY2lqrw82jybB

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

