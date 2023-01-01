Menu
New and Used Ford Edge for Sale in Oakville, ON

Showing 1-50 of 176
Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Cold Weather Package, Navi for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Ford Edge

SEL AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Cold Weather Package, Navi
$32,990
+ tax & lic
36,290KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL AWD | HEATED SEATS | NAV | BACK UP CAMERA | CRUISE CONTROL for sale in Innisfil, ON

2018 Ford Edge

SEL AWD | HEATED SEATS | NAV | BACK UP CAMERA | CRUISE CONTROL
$28,800
+ tax & lic
76,262KM
The Humberview Group

Innisfil, ON

Used 2016 Ford Edge SEL LEATHER | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | PANORAMIC SUNROOF for sale in Kitchener, ON

2016 Ford Edge

SEL LEATHER | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | PANORAMIC SUNROOF
$20,488
+ tax & lic
129,729KM
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge Titanium AWD - Pano Sunroof, Leather, Navigation, Heated + Power Seats, & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD - Pano Sunroof, Leather, Navigation, Heated + Power Seats, & More!
$32,995
+ tax & lic
70,230KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2013 Ford Edge Limited, AWD, CAM, LEATHER, NAV, BLIND SPOT for sale in Toronto, ON

2013 Ford Edge

Limited, AWD, CAM, LEATHER, NAV, BLIND SPOT
$13,900
+ tax & lic
131,007KM
Platinum Cars Inc.

Toronto, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge Sport HEATED AND COOLED SEATS | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC MOONROOF for sale in Kitchener, ON

2018 Ford Edge

Sport HEATED AND COOLED SEATS | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC MOONROOF
$31,988
+ tax & lic
77,612KM
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL PANORAMIC SUNROOF | LEATHER HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL | SAFETY PACKAGE for sale in Kitchener, ON

2018 Ford Edge

SEL PANORAMIC SUNROOF | LEATHER HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL | SAFETY PACKAGE
$26,988
+ tax & lic
82,998KM
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener, ON

Used 2016 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Kitchener, ON

2016 Ford Edge

SEL
$20,995
+ tax & lic
137,067KM
Vendora Credit Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2016 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Guelph, ON

2016 Ford Edge

SEL
$20,995
+ tax & lic
137,067KM
Troy's Toys

Guelph, ON

Used 2015 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Innisfil, ON

2015 Ford Edge

SEL
$12,900
+ tax & lic
198,680KM
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Innisfil, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL NAV CAM ROOF LEATH HTD-SW REM-START for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2018 Ford Edge

SEL NAV CAM ROOF LEATH HTD-SW REM-START
$26,498
+ tax & lic
106,990KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2013 Ford Edge Limited for sale in Mississauga, ON

2013 Ford Edge

Limited
$15,499
+ tax & lic
181,221KM
Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Mississauga, ON

Used 2021 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Cayuga, ON

2021 Ford Edge

SEL
$37,995
+ tax & lic
70,722KM
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge ST for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Ford Edge

ST
$34,995
+ tax & lic
110,379KM
Riverside Auto Sales

Guelph, ON

Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Stratford, ON

2017 Ford Edge

SEL
$23,795
+ tax & lic
78,157KM
Cargo Auto

Stratford, ON

Used 2016 Ford Edge ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SEL-MODEL 5 PASSENGER 3.5L - V6.. NAVIGATION.. PANORAMIC SUNROOF.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. for sale in Bradford, ON

2016 Ford Edge

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SEL-MODEL 5 PASSENGER 3.5L - V6.. NAVIGATION.. PANORAMIC SUNROOF.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL.. BACK-UP CAMERA..
$22,995
+ tax & lic
157,000KM
Broadway Auto Sales

Bradford, ON

Used 2016 Ford Edge SEL | AWD | V6 | LEATHER | PANOROOF | NAV |1 OWNER for sale in Brantford, ON

2016 Ford Edge

SEL | AWD | V6 | LEATHER | PANOROOF | NAV |1 OWNER
$22,888
+ tax & lic
101,471KM
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

Used 2011 Ford Edge AWD! FULLY APPOINTED! for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2011 Ford Edge

AWD! FULLY APPOINTED!
$11,990
+ tax & lic
198,000KM
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2017 Ford Edge Navigation * Heated Leather Seats * Power Lift-gate * Remote Start * Microsoft Sync * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Back Up Camera * Push Button Sta for sale in Cambridge, ON

2017 Ford Edge

Navigation * Heated Leather Seats * Power Lift-gate * Remote Start * Microsoft Sync * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Back Up Camera * Push Button Sta
$23,495
+ tax & lic
137,937KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Used 2017 Ford Edge SE, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Alloy Wheels and more! for sale in Guelph, ON

2017 Ford Edge

SE, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Alloy Wheels and more!
$20,988
+ tax & lic
87,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL NAV CAM ROOF LEATH HTD-SW REM-START for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2017 Ford Edge

SEL NAV CAM ROOF LEATH HTD-SW REM-START
$24,198
+ tax & lic
93,162KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2013 Ford Edge 4dr SEL AWD Loaded for sale in North York, ON

2013 Ford Edge

4dr SEL AWD Loaded
Sale
$9,995
+ tax & lic
203,006KM
Auto Resale Inc.

North York, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge Titanium AWD * Panoramic Sunroof * Navigation * Heated/Cooled Leather Seats * Remote Start * Blind Spot Assist * Cross Traffic Alert * Lane Keeping S for sale in Cambridge, ON

2018 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD * Panoramic Sunroof * Navigation * Heated/Cooled Leather Seats * Remote Start * Blind Spot Assist * Cross Traffic Alert * Lane Keeping S
$28,995
+ tax & lic
54,985KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge Titanium AWD R-Start Apple Car Play Heated Frt Seats for sale in Bolton, ON

2020 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD R-Start Apple Car Play Heated Frt Seats
$38,893
+ tax & lic
20,051KM
CarHub Caledon Chrysler

Bolton, ON

New 2022 Ford Edge ST Line for sale in Mississauga, ON

2022 Ford Edge

ST Line
$52,109
+ tax & lic
CALL
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL AWD | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM | NAV for sale in Waterloo, ON

2019 Ford Edge

SEL AWD | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM | NAV
$28,476
+ tax & lic
93,389KM
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Waterloo, ON

Used 2016 Ford Edge Titanium NAVI/LEATHER/FULL SUNROOF for sale in Concord, ON

2016 Ford Edge

Titanium NAVI/LEATHER/FULL SUNROOF
$21,877
+ tax & lic
148,502KM
Seven View Chrysler

Concord, ON

Used 2021 Ford Edge Titanium INCOMING UNIT | NAVIGATION | MOONROOF | COLD WEATHER PACKAGE | for sale in Barrie, ON

2021 Ford Edge

Titanium INCOMING UNIT | NAVIGATION | MOONROOF | COLD WEATHER PACKAGE |
$39,494
+ tax & lic
65,999KM
Barrie Ford

Barrie, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL AWD, Navi, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats! for sale in Brampton, ON

2020 Ford Edge

SEL AWD, Navi, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats!
$29,995
+ tax & lic
86,951KM
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Beamsville, ON

2018 Ford Edge

SEL
$30,894
+ tax & lic
42,175KM
Lincoln Township Motors

Beamsville, ON

Used 2017 Ford Edge Titanium AWD w/ Nav, Pano Roof, Canadian Touring Package for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD w/ Nav, Pano Roof, Canadian Touring Package
$26,290
+ tax & lic
67,170KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2017 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Stratford, ON

2017 Ford Edge

Titanium
$25,888
+ tax & lic
69,984KM
Cargo Auto

Stratford, ON

New 2022 Ford Edge SEL - Activex Seats for sale in Caledonia, ON

2022 Ford Edge

SEL - Activex Seats
$53,094
+ tax & lic
12KM
Winegard Ford

Caledonia, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL PANORAMIC ROOF | NAV | LEATHER SEATS | HEATED SEATS | for sale in Brampton, ON

2019 Ford Edge

SEL PANORAMIC ROOF | NAV | LEATHER SEATS | HEATED SEATS |
$29,900
+ tax & lic
56,585KM
The Humberview Group

Brampton, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Mississauga, ON

2019 Ford Edge

SEL
$28,995
+ tax & lic
74,759KM
Meadowvale Ford

Mississauga, ON

Used 2016 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Kitchener, ON

2016 Ford Edge

SEL
$17,995
+ tax & lic
172,706KM
Vendora Credit Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2016 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Guelph, ON

2016 Ford Edge

SEL
$17,995
+ tax & lic
172,706KM
Troy's Toys

Guelph, ON

Used 2015 Ford Edge Accident Free/Automatic/4 Cylinder/Comes Certified for sale in Scarborough, ON

2015 Ford Edge

Accident Free/Automatic/4 Cylinder/Comes Certified
$14,995
+ tax & lic
177,000KM
D2 Auto Sales

Scarborough, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge ST 21

2020 Ford Edge

ST 21" PREMIUM ALLOYS | MOONROOF | COLD WEATHER PACKAGE |
$36,494
+ tax & lic
121,691KM
Barrie Ford

Barrie, ON

Used 2015 Ford Edge SEL/1Owner/Accident Free/Automatic/Comes Certified for sale in Scarborough, ON

2015 Ford Edge

SEL/1Owner/Accident Free/Automatic/Comes Certified
$15,995
+ tax & lic
137,000KM
D2 Auto Sales

Scarborough, ON

Used 2011 Ford Edge SEL HEATED FRONT SEATS | SYNC ACTIVATED SYSTEM | REVERSE SENSING for sale in Waterloo, ON

2011 Ford Edge

SEL HEATED FRONT SEATS | SYNC ACTIVATED SYSTEM | REVERSE SENSING
$8,500
+ tax & lic
170,927KM
Parkway Ford Sales

Waterloo, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge ST for sale in Mississauga, ON

2020 Ford Edge

ST
$39,999
+ tax & lic
75,110KM
Dixie Ford Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2010 Ford Edge 4DR SEL FWD for sale in Hamilton, ON

2010 Ford Edge

4DR SEL FWD
Sale
$7,995
+ tax & lic
182,518KM
Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

Hamilton, ON

Used 2022 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Oakville, ON

2022 Ford Edge

Titanium
$46,688
+ tax & lic
19,823KM
Kennedy Ford

Oakville, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL FWD | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | NAV | BACKUP CAM for sale in Waterloo, ON

2018 Ford Edge

SEL FWD | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | NAV | BACKUP CAM
$26,963
+ tax & lic
42,820KM
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Waterloo, ON

Used 2009 Ford Edge SE *SAFETY,1 YEAR WARRANTY ENGINE & TRANSMISSION* for sale in Hamilton, ON

2009 Ford Edge

SE *SAFETY,1 YEAR WARRANTY ENGINE & TRANSMISSION*
$6,995
+ tax & lic
220,724KM
Zens Auto Sales

Hamilton, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL, Rear Camera, Lane Departure, Collision Avoidance, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Park Sensors & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Ford Edge

SEL, Rear Camera, Lane Departure, Collision Avoidance, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Park Sensors & More!
$29,888
+ tax & lic
76,308KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL I BLIND SPOT I NAVIGATION for sale in Concord, ON

2019 Ford Edge

SEL I BLIND SPOT I NAVIGATION
$20,980
+ tax & lic
168,835KM
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL/AWD/AccidentFee/Bluetooth/Rev Camera/Certified for sale in Scarborough, ON

2018 Ford Edge

SEL/AWD/AccidentFee/Bluetooth/Rev Camera/Certified
$19,995
+ tax & lic
156,000KM
D2 Auto Sales

Scarborough, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Burlington, ON

2018 Ford Edge

SEL
$23,395
+ tax & lic
166,822KM
Leggat Kia

Burlington, ON

