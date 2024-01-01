$27,987+ tax & licensing
2019 Jaguar F-PACE
20d Prestige ***BLACK OUT PACKAGE *** DIESEL ***
2019 Jaguar F-PACE
20d Prestige ***BLACK OUT PACKAGE *** DIESEL ***
Location
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.
20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2
905-590-3343
$27,987
+ taxes & licensing
102,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SADCK2FN6KA394403
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 102,300 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 JAGUAR F-PACE PRESTIGE 20D*** JUST IN *** FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK *** PANORAMIC ROOF *** KEYLESS ENTRY - PUSH TO START *** NAVIGATION *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** BLACK OUT PACK *** ECONOMICAL DIESEL ENGINE *** CALL MOR TEXT 905-590-3343 ***
Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!*** CALL OR TEXT 905-590-3343 ***
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.
20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2
2019 Jaguar F-PACE