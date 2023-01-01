$47,987+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Atlas
3.6 FSI Execline R-Line
Location
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.
20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2
905-590-3343
$47,987
+ taxes & licensing
56,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1V2FR2CA7NC531345
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,250 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 VOLKSWAGEN ATLAS EXECLINE R-LINENEW ARRIVAL - JUST IN - RARE R-LINE - LEATHER PANORAMIC SUNROOF - NAVIGATION - 21 INCH WHEELS - LANE ASSIST - KEYLESS ENTRY WITH REMOTE START - 360 CAMERA - FULLY SERVICED PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL - AWD - POWER HEATED SEATS - FENDER SOUND SYSTEM - BLUETOOTH - FINISHED IN WHITE ON BLACK - $47987- Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
