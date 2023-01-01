Menu
<h1>2022 VOLKSWAGEN ATLAS EXECLINE R-LINE</h1><div>NEW ARRIVAL - JUST IN - RARE R-LINE - LEATHER PANORAMIC SUNROOF - NAVIGATION - 21 INCH WHEELS - LANE ASSIST - KEYLESS ENTRY WITH REMOTE START - 360 CAMERA - FULLY SERVICED PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL - AWD - POWER HEATED SEATS - FENDER SOUND SYSTEM - BLUETOOTH - FINISHED IN WHITE ON BLACK - $47987- </div><div>Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!</div>

56,250 KM

$47,987

+ tax & licensing
3.6 FSI Execline R-Line

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

905-590-3343

VIN 1V2FR2CA7NC531345

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Power Steering

AWD
8 speed automatic

