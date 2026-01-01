$16,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Impala
LT, LOW KM'S, REMOTE START, R/V CAM, B.TOOTH
2016 Chevrolet Impala
LT, LOW KM'S, REMOTE START, R/V CAM, B.TOOTH
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,268 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan? Auto Choice Sales is proud to present this stunning 2016 Chevrolet Impala LT in a sleek silver exterior, boasting a comfortable grey interior. This Impala is a fantastic choice, and with only 73,268 kilometers on the odometer, it's barely broken in! The powerful and efficient 3.6L V6 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission makes every drive a pleasure, whether you're navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. This Impala offers the perfect blend of performance and practicality.
This Impala LT is packed with features designed to make your driving experience even better. Stay connected and entertained with Bluetooth connectivity, while the convenience of remote start allows you to warm up the car on those chilly Canadian mornings. The rear-view camera adds an extra layer of safety and ease when parking or backing up. With its front-wheel drive and spacious interior, this Impala is ready for anything.
Here are five features that make this 2016 Chevrolet Impala LT stand out:
- Low Kilometers: With only 73,268 km, this Impala is ready for many more adventures.
- Remote Start: Enjoy the convenience of warming up your car before you even step outside.
- Rear-View Camera: Provides added safety and peace of mind when maneuvering.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Seamlessly connect your phone for hands-free calling and audio streaming.
- Stylish Design: The Impala's sleek silver exterior and comfortable interior make a great first impression.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
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