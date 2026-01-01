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<p>Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan? Auto Choice Sales is proud to present this stunning 2016 Chevrolet Impala LT in a sleek silver exterior, boasting a comfortable grey interior. This Impala is a fantastic choice, and with only 73,268 kilometers on the odometer, its barely broken in! The powerful and efficient 3.6L V6 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission makes every drive a pleasure, whether youre navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. This Impala offers the perfect blend of performance and practicality.</p><p>This Impala LT is packed with features designed to make your driving experience even better. Stay connected and entertained with Bluetooth connectivity, while the convenience of remote start allows you to warm up the car on those chilly Canadian mornings. The rear-view camera adds an extra layer of safety and ease when parking or backing up. With its front-wheel drive and spacious interior, this Impala is ready for anything.</p><p>Here are five features that make this 2016 Chevrolet Impala LT stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Low Kilometers:</strong> With only 73,268 km, this Impala is ready for many more adventures.</li><li><strong>Remote Start:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of warming up your car before you even step outside.</li><li><strong>Rear-View Camera:</strong> Provides added safety and peace of mind when maneuvering.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Seamlessly connect your phone for hands-free calling and audio streaming.</li><li><strong>Stylish Design:</strong> The Impalas sleek silver exterior and comfortable interior make a great first impression.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2016 Chevrolet Impala

73,268 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Impala

LT, LOW KM'S, REMOTE START, R/V CAM, B.TOOTH

Watch This Vehicle
13990191.807350028?w=640&h=480&q=75&bid=31024

2016 Chevrolet Impala

LT, LOW KM'S, REMOTE START, R/V CAM, B.TOOTH

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
73,268KM
Good Condition
VIN 2G1115S31G9156370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,268 KM

Disclosures

Police or emergency services use This vehicle was previously used as a Police vehicle or for emergency services use.

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan? Auto Choice Sales is proud to present this stunning 2016 Chevrolet Impala LT in a sleek silver exterior, boasting a comfortable grey interior. This Impala is a fantastic choice, and with only 73,268 kilometers on the odometer, it's barely broken in! The powerful and efficient 3.6L V6 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission makes every drive a pleasure, whether you're navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. This Impala offers the perfect blend of performance and practicality.

This Impala LT is packed with features designed to make your driving experience even better. Stay connected and entertained with Bluetooth connectivity, while the convenience of remote start allows you to warm up the car on those chilly Canadian mornings. The rear-view camera adds an extra layer of safety and ease when parking or backing up. With its front-wheel drive and spacious interior, this Impala is ready for anything.

Here are five features that make this 2016 Chevrolet Impala LT stand out:

  • Low Kilometers: With only 73,268 km, this Impala is ready for many more adventures.
  • Remote Start: Enjoy the convenience of warming up your car before you even step outside.
  • Rear-View Camera: Provides added safety and peace of mind when maneuvering.
  • Bluetooth Connectivity: Seamlessly connect your phone for hands-free calling and audio streaming.
  • Stylish Design: The Impala's sleek silver exterior and comfortable interior make a great first impression.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
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$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2016 Chevrolet Impala