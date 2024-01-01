$10,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra
4dr Sdn Auto Sport Appearance,REMOTE START,PWR S/R
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,159 KM
Vehicle Description
Stylish fuel efficient sedan - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
Remote start
Rear view camera
Power sunroof
Optional Eco & Sport driving modes
Bluetooth
USB port
Satellite radio
Touch screen media
Heated seats
Cruise control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Auto & Fog lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
