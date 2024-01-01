2016 Hyundai Elantra

Menu
<p>Stylish fuel efficient sedan - Sold certified and available now.</p><p>High Value Features:</p><p>Remote start</p><p>Rear view camera</p><p>Power sunroof</p><p>Optional Eco & Sport driving modes</p><p>Bluetooth</p><p>USB port</p><p>Satellite radio</p><p>Touch screen media</p><p>Heated seats</p><p>Cruise control</p><p>A/C</p><p>Power locks, windows, mirrors</p><p>Auto & Fog lights</p><p>Window & Child safety locks</p><p>Financing and extended warranties available.</p>

Details Description Features

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

VIN KMHDH4AE9GU572064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,159 KM

Vehicle Description

Stylish fuel efficient sedan - Sold certified and available now.

High Value Features:

Remote start

Rear view camera

Power sunroof

Optional Eco & Sport driving modes

Bluetooth

USB port

Satellite radio

Touch screen media

Heated seats

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto & Fog lights

Window & Child safety locks

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-XXXX

705-792-9000

