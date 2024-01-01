Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.<br /><br />Financing available O.A.C<br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br /><br /> Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre><p> </p>

2013 Hyundai Elantra

206,802 KM

Details Description Features

$8,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto GL *Ltd Avail*

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto GL *Ltd Avail*

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1712612807
  2. 1712612818
  3. 1712612822
  4. 1712612827
  5. 1712612832
  6. 1712612835
  7. 1712612839
  8. 1712612844
  9. 1712612848
  10. 1712612852
  11. 1712612856
  12. 1712612860
  13. 1712612865
  14. 1712612870
  15. 1712612874
  16. 1712612878
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
206,802KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE1DH364965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 206,802 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2016 Nissan Rogue EXTRA CLEAN-PRICED RIGHT-WARRANTY for sale in Oshawa, ON
2016 Nissan Rogue EXTRA CLEAN-PRICED RIGHT-WARRANTY 167,702 KM SOLD
Used 2018 Kia Forte LOW KM!-WHEELS-BIG SCREEN-WARRANTY for sale in Oshawa, ON
2018 Kia Forte LOW KM!-WHEELS-BIG SCREEN-WARRANTY 52,616 KM $16,989 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Man GLS for sale in Oshawa, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Man GLS 170,080 KM $9,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Elantra