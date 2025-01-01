Menu
<p>Conquer any terrain with this rugged and refined 2017 Toyota 4Runner, now available at Auto Choice Sales. This exceptional SUV, boasting the highly desirable TRD Pro trim, is ready to take you on your next adventure. With a robust 4-wheel drive system, a powerful 4L V6 engine, and a comfortable interior, this 4Runner is built to handle both city streets and off-road trails with equal ease. This particular model features a sleek grey exterior, complemented by a stylish black leather interior, and has 179,401km on the odometer.</p><p>This 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5, TRD PRO, 4X4, from Auto Choice Sales, is packed with features designed for both convenience and capability. Imagine yourself enjoying the open road with the sunroof open and navigating with ease with the built-in navigation system. The rearview camera adds an extra layer of safety and the automatic transmission provides a smooth and effortless driving experience. This SUV is equipped to handle whatever the Canadian climate throws your way.</p><p>Here are five of the features that make this 4Runner stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>TRD Pro Capability:</strong> Experience the legendary off-road prowess of the TRD Pro trim, built for adventure.</li><li><strong>Leather Interior:</strong> Sink into the comfort and luxury of the premium black leather seats.</li><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Enjoy the open air and sunshine with the convenient sunroof.</li><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Confidently tackle any weather or terrain with the 4-wheel drive system.</li><li><strong>Navigation System:</strong> Find your way with ease with the integrated navigation system.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2017 Toyota 4Runner

179,401 KM

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota 4Runner

SR5,TRD PRO,4X4,R/V CAM,NAVI,LEATHER INT,SUNROOF

12971397

2017 Toyota 4Runner

SR5,TRD PRO,4X4,R/V CAM,NAVI,LEATHER INT,SUNROOF

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
179,401KM
Good Condition
VIN JTEBU5JR1H5459460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,401 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2017 Toyota 4Runner