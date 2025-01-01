$32,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota 4Runner
SR5,TRD PRO,4X4,R/V CAM,NAVI,LEATHER INT,SUNROOF
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 179,401 KM
Vehicle Description
Conquer any terrain with this rugged and refined 2017 Toyota 4Runner, now available at Auto Choice Sales. This exceptional SUV, boasting the highly desirable TRD Pro trim, is ready to take you on your next adventure. With a robust 4-wheel drive system, a powerful 4L V6 engine, and a comfortable interior, this 4Runner is built to handle both city streets and off-road trails with equal ease. This particular model features a sleek grey exterior, complemented by a stylish black leather interior, and has 179,401km on the odometer.
This 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5, TRD PRO, 4X4, from Auto Choice Sales, is packed with features designed for both convenience and capability. Imagine yourself enjoying the open road with the sunroof open and navigating with ease with the built-in navigation system. The rearview camera adds an extra layer of safety and the automatic transmission provides a smooth and effortless driving experience. This SUV is equipped to handle whatever the Canadian climate throws your way.
Here are five of the features that make this 4Runner stand out:
- TRD Pro Capability: Experience the legendary off-road prowess of the TRD Pro trim, built for adventure.
- Leather Interior: Sink into the comfort and luxury of the premium black leather seats.
- Sunroof: Enjoy the open air and sunshine with the convenient sunroof.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Confidently tackle any weather or terrain with the 4-wheel drive system.
- Navigation System: Find your way with ease with the integrated navigation system.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Auto Choice Sales
705-792-9000