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2017 Toyota Corolla
LE Certified Only 90k kms Well Maintained
2017 Toyota Corolla
LE Certified Only 90k kms Well Maintained
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
90,100KM
VIN 2T1BURHE5HC939356
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 90,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Gorgeous little car in mint condition with very low kms, only 60700 kms.
Very reliable and efficient
Great on gas, Fuel consumption as low as 6L per 100 hyw kms
Comes safety certified with no extra charge
Features include sunroof, heated seats, heated steering wheel, backup camera, Bluetooth, remote keyless entry with two sets of keys, cruise control, AC with automatic climate control, power windows and mirrors, tilt steering, steering wheel controls, fog lights, alloy rims and much more.
Link to YouTube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V4EN3HfUlPc
1.8L 4 cyl engine provides lots of power
Large windows allow great visibility with minimum blind spots. Easy to drive and park.
Link to carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=iYquLd3GRYR9ssGgAlFIVrXz3eQ6kpw0
Smoke free, odor free interior.
A perfect choice for someone looking to find a combination of style, reliability and great fuel efficiency.
Comes safety certified with no extra charge
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
Financing is available
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4
Very reliable and efficient
Great on gas, Fuel consumption as low as 6L per 100 hyw kms
Comes safety certified with no extra charge
Features include sunroof, heated seats, heated steering wheel, backup camera, Bluetooth, remote keyless entry with two sets of keys, cruise control, AC with automatic climate control, power windows and mirrors, tilt steering, steering wheel controls, fog lights, alloy rims and much more.
Link to YouTube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V4EN3HfUlPc
1.8L 4 cyl engine provides lots of power
Large windows allow great visibility with minimum blind spots. Easy to drive and park.
Link to carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=iYquLd3GRYR9ssGgAlFIVrXz3eQ6kpw0
Smoke free, odor free interior.
A perfect choice for someone looking to find a combination of style, reliability and great fuel efficiency.
Comes safety certified with no extra charge
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
Financing is available
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
Call Dealer
705-826-XXXX(click to show)
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Republic
705-826-6777
2017 Toyota Corolla