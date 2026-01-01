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Gorgeous little car in mint condition with very low kms, only 60700 kms. <br/> Very reliable and efficient <br/> Great on gas, Fuel consumption as low as 6L per 100 hyw kms <br/> <br/> <br/> Comes safety certified with no extra charge <br/> <br/> <br/> Features include sunroof, heated seats, heated steering wheel, backup camera, Bluetooth, remote keyless entry with two sets of keys, cruise control, AC with automatic climate control, power windows and mirrors, tilt steering, steering wheel controls, fog lights, alloy rims and much more. <br/> Link to YouTube walkaround video: <br/> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V4EN3HfUlPc <br/> <br/> <br/> 1.8L 4 cyl engine provides lots of power <br/> Large windows allow great visibility with minimum blind spots. Easy to drive and park. <br/> <br/> <br/> Link to carfax: <br/> https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=iYquLd3GRYR9ssGgAlFIVrXz3eQ6kpw0 <br/> <br/> <br/> Smoke free, odor free interior. <br/> <br/> <br/> A perfect choice for someone looking to find a combination of style, reliability and great fuel efficiency. <br/> <br/> <br/> Comes safety certified with no extra charge <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> Available extended warranty up to 48 months <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing is available <br/> <br/> <br/> Tax and Licensing extra <br/> <br/> <br/> Trade-ins are welcome! <br/> <br/> <br/> No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees! <br/> <br/> <br/> Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions. <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details. <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> AUTO REPUBLIC <br/> Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> 5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4 <br/>

2017 Toyota Corolla

90,100 KM

Details Description

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Toyota Corolla

LE Certified Only 90k kms Well Maintained

Watch This Vehicle
13993776

2017 Toyota Corolla

LE Certified Only 90k kms Well Maintained

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

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Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
90,100KM
VIN 2T1BURHE5HC939356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 90,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Gorgeous little car in mint condition with very low kms, only 60700 kms.
Very reliable and efficient
Great on gas, Fuel consumption as low as 6L per 100 hyw kms


Comes safety certified with no extra charge


Features include sunroof, heated seats, heated steering wheel, backup camera, Bluetooth, remote keyless entry with two sets of keys, cruise control, AC with automatic climate control, power windows and mirrors, tilt steering, steering wheel controls, fog lights, alloy rims and much more.
Link to YouTube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V4EN3HfUlPc


1.8L 4 cyl engine provides lots of power
Large windows allow great visibility with minimum blind spots. Easy to drive and park.


Link to carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=iYquLd3GRYR9ssGgAlFIVrXz3eQ6kpw0


Smoke free, odor free interior.


A perfect choice for someone looking to find a combination of style, reliability and great fuel efficiency.


Comes safety certified with no extra charge


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


Financing is available


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.


Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca


AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

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705-826-XXXX

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705-826-6777

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$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Republic

705-826-6777

2017 Toyota Corolla