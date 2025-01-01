Menu
<p>Looking for a stylish and practical compact SUV thats packed with features? Look no further than this 2018 Ford EcoSport SE FWD, available now at Auto Choice Sales! This white beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a comfortable black interior, making it perfect for both city commutes and weekend adventures. Under the hood, youll find a peppy 1L I3 Turbo engine that provides plenty of power while still delivering efficient fuel economy. With only 115,596km on the odometer, this EcoSport is ready for many more miles of driving fun.</p><p>This EcoSport SE FWD comes loaded with features that make it stand out from the crowd. Enjoy the convenience of a power sunroof, heated seats, and push-button start on those chilly mornings. Stay connected with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, allowing you to seamlessly integrate your smartphone with the cars infotainment system. And when it comes to safety, you can rest assured with features like a rearview camera, anti-lock brakes, and multiple airbags, ensuring you and your passengers are protected.</p><p>This 2018 Ford EcoSport SE FWD offers a perfect blend of style, practicality, and technology, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking for a reliable and feature-rich compact SUV. Stop by Auto Choice Sales today to see this beauty for yourself!</p><p><strong>Five Sizzle Features:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Power Sunroof:</strong> Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air with a touch of a button.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay warm and cozy on those cold Canadian mornings.</li><li><strong>Push-Button Start:</strong> Keyless convenience at your fingertips.</li><li><strong>Apple CarPlay and Android Auto:</strong> Seamlessly integrate your smartphone for navigation, music, and calls.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Back up with confidence and peace of mind.</li></ol><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

Details Description Features

12161388

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
115,596KM
Good Condition
VIN MAJ3P1TE5JC208533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,596 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
