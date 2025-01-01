$12,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford EcoSport
SE FWD, R/V CAM, PWR S/ROOF, HEATED SEATS, B.TOOTH
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,596 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and practical compact SUV that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2018 Ford EcoSport SE FWD, available now at Auto Choice Sales! This white beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a comfortable black interior, making it perfect for both city commutes and weekend adventures. Under the hood, you'll find a peppy 1L I3 Turbo engine that provides plenty of power while still delivering efficient fuel economy. With only 115,596km on the odometer, this EcoSport is ready for many more miles of driving fun.
This EcoSport SE FWD comes loaded with features that make it stand out from the crowd. Enjoy the convenience of a power sunroof, heated seats, and push-button start on those chilly mornings. Stay connected with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, allowing you to seamlessly integrate your smartphone with the car's infotainment system. And when it comes to safety, you can rest assured with features like a rearview camera, anti-lock brakes, and multiple airbags, ensuring you and your passengers are protected.
This 2018 Ford EcoSport SE FWD offers a perfect blend of style, practicality, and technology, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking for a reliable and feature-rich compact SUV. Stop by Auto Choice Sales today to see this beauty for yourself!
Five Sizzle Features:
- Power Sunroof: Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air with a touch of a button.
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy on those cold Canadian mornings.
- Push-Button Start: Keyless convenience at your fingertips.
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto: Seamlessly integrate your smartphone for navigation, music, and calls.
- Rearview Camera: Back up with confidence and peace of mind.
Vehicle Features
705-792-9000