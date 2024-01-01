Menu
<p>Beautiful accident free AWD 3.5L V6 Ridgeline - Sold certified and available now.</p><p>High Value Features:</p><p>AWD</p><p>Econ</p><p>Power sunroof</p><p>Dual release Tailgate</p><p>Remote start</p><p>Rear view cam</p><p>Lane change camera</p><p>Back up sensors</p><p>Lane keeping assist</p><p>Forward collision warning</p><p>Adaptive cruise control</p><p>Bluetooth, USB port, Satellite radio</p><p>Leather interior</p><p>Heated front & rear seats</p><p>Heated steering wheel</p><p>Power seats</p><p>Dual climate control</p><p>Rear heat/air</p><p>A/C</p><p>Power sliding rear window</p><p>Power locks, windows, mirrors</p><p>Heated mirrors</p><p>Auto & Fog lights</p><p>Window & Child safety locks</p><p>Financing options and extended warranties available.</p>

2018 Honda Ridgeline

181,951 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L AWD,ECON,PWR S/ROOF,REMOTE START,LEATHER INT

2018 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L AWD,ECON,PWR S/ROOF,REMOTE START,LEATHER INT

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
181,951KM
Good Condition
VIN 5FPYK3F51JB502138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,951 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful accident free AWD 3.5L V6 Ridgeline - Sold certified and available now.

High Value Features:

AWD

Econ

Power sunroof

Dual release Tailgate

Remote start

Rear view cam

Lane change camera

Back up sensors

Lane keeping assist

Forward collision warning

Adaptive cruise control

Bluetooth, USB port, Satellite radio

Leather interior

Heated front & rear seats

Heated steering wheel

Power seats

Dual climate control

Rear heat/air

A/C

Power sliding rear window

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Heated mirrors

Auto & Fog lights

Window & Child safety locks

Financing options and extended warranties available.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2018 Honda Ridgeline