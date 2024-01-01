$26,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Ridgeline
EX-L AWD,ECON,PWR S/ROOF,REMOTE START,LEATHER INT
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 181,951 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful accident free AWD 3.5L V6 Ridgeline - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
AWD
Econ
Power sunroof
Dual release Tailgate
Remote start
Rear view cam
Lane change camera
Back up sensors
Lane keeping assist
Forward collision warning
Adaptive cruise control
Bluetooth, USB port, Satellite radio
Leather interior
Heated front & rear seats
Heated steering wheel
Power seats
Dual climate control
Rear heat/air
A/C
Power sliding rear window
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Heated mirrors
Auto & Fog lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing options and extended warranties available.
